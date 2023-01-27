National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $110.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.16 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NBHC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,099. National Bank has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBHC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,236.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,900 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,408,000 after purchasing an additional 56,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,632,000 after acquiring an additional 87,446 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in National Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,457,000 after acquiring an additional 75,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Bank by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in National Bank by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

