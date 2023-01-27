National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $110.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.16 million. National Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

National Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. National Bank has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank

Several analysts have recently commented on NBHC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,168,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,900 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 76.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 67,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,286,000 after purchasing an additional 123,952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

