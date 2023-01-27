National Bankshares Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$56.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.53.

TSE ENB traded up C$0.24 on Friday, hitting C$54.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,861. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.24 billion and a PE ratio of 20.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$48.88 and a 12-month high of C$59.69.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$11.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total value of C$241,892.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,131,821.57. In other news, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$583,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 988,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,185,472.80. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total value of C$241,892.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,131,821.57.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

