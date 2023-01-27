Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NAII stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.78. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.
