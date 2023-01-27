Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $22.32

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.32, but opened at $21.77. Nayax shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 151 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nayax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Nayax Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.17.
Institutional Trading of Nayax
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Nayax during the third quarter worth $434,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nayax during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nayax during the third quarter worth $47,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nayax Company Profile
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.
