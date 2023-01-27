NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Volume Reaches $265.77 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $265.77 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00010562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00078154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00056559 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00025868 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002087 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,614,704 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

