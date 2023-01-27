NEM (XEM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.22 Million

NEM (XEM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. NEM has a total market cap of $347.59 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEM has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00405272 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28441569 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00589312 BTC.

About NEM

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

