Neo Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $8.24 or 0.00035555 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $581.19 million and approximately $32.33 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002652 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.00399082 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,536.04 or 0.28012636 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00578764 BTC.
Neo Profile
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Neo Coin Trading
