Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVCN. Bloom Burton lowered Neovasc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lowered Neovasc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Neovasc Stock Performance
NVCN opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.13.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
