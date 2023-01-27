Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVCN. Bloom Burton lowered Neovasc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lowered Neovasc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Neovasc Stock Performance

NVCN opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.13.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.18). Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,077.37% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neovasc will post -11.95 EPS for the current year.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

