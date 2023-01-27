Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 30,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 76,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.61 million and a PE ratio of 8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 73.24 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

Featured Stories

