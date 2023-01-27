NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NetApp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,134,000 after acquiring an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in NetApp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in NetApp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

