Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 294.6% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 89,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,633. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.82.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

