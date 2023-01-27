Nevada Sunrise Metals (CVE:NEV) Trading 8% Higher

Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 437,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 120,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Company Profile

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

Featured Articles

