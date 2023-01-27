New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Radhakrishnan Mahendran sold 200,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $11,770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,059,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,723,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,520.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 620,940 shares of company stock valued at $36,806,171. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,167,000 after buying an additional 105,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,308,000 after buying an additional 261,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,324,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. New Relic has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $109.86. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. New Relic had a negative net margin of 25.24% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The firm had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

