New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Radhakrishnan Mahendran sold 200,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $11,770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,059,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,723,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,520.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 620,940 shares of company stock valued at $36,806,171. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,167,000 after buying an additional 105,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,308,000 after buying an additional 261,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,324,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. New Relic has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $109.86. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. New Relic had a negative net margin of 25.24% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The firm had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.