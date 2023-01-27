New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Short Interest Up 238.9% in January

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 238.9% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,478. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.29. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

