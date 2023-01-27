NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Up 6.5%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 834,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,151,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.88.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,117,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 583,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 26.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,181,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 864,226 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,976,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after buying an additional 135,711 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,722,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after buying an additional 188,966 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

