NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Up 6.5%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 834,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,151,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
NexGen Energy Trading Up 5.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.88.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NexGen Energy
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
