NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.63-$4.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,754,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.45.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

