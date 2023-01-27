NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $642-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.63 million. NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.93-$0.99 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.
NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Transactions at NextGen Healthcare
In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $647,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $200,551.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,614.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $647,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,527 shares of company stock worth $1,514,207 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 59,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
NextGen Healthcare Company Profile
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.