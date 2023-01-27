NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $642-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.63 million. NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.93-$0.99 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $647,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $200,551.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,614.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $647,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,527 shares of company stock worth $1,514,207 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 59,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Recommended Stories

