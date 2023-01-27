NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0157 on Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $579,304.96 and $198.45 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00049605 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029950 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00217340 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002814 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.0152157 USD and is down -11.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $5,707.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.