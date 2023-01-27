NFT Price Hits $0.0151 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $556,714.66 and approximately $5,707.77 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030359 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00216794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002866 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01717197 USD and is up 5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $99.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

