Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in NIO by 174.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 637.9% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of NIO by 988.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 47.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO opened at $12.17 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. China Renaissance lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

