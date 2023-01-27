Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Update

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nocturne Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Nocturne Acquisition by 41.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,146,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 334,680 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nocturne Acquisition by 79.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,134,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 502,871 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the third quarter worth $242,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the third quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nocturne Acquisition alerts:

Nocturne Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

MBTC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 4,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022. Nocturne Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43.

About Nocturne Acquisition

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocturne Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.