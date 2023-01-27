Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $241.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

