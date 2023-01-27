Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $231.00 at Susquehanna

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $225.00 to $231.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $241.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.89.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 35.68%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,973,000 after purchasing an additional 714,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,011,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

