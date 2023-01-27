North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,559.81

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,559.81 ($44.07) and traded as high as GBX 3,791.16 ($46.94). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,755 ($46.49), with a volume of 2,017 shares changing hands.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,568.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,526.92. The company has a market capitalization of £528.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.83.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th.

About North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

Further Reading

