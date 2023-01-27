Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $197.34

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.34 ($2.44) and traded as low as GBX 196.04 ($2.43). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 198 ($2.45), with a volume of 42,873 shares trading hands.

Northbridge Industrial Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 197.44. The company has a market capitalization of £55.64 million and a PE ratio of -11.45.

About Northbridge Industrial Services

(Get Rating)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.