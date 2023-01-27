Northeast Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.

Northeast Bank has a payout ratio of 0.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

Shares of NBN stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $383.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.23. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 141.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NBN shares. StockNews.com raised Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northeast Bank from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

