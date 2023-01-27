Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Tuesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $534.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.87 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOG. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NOG opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $238,651.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $350,486.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $238,651.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,863.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,990 shares of company stock valued at $12,705,441. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.