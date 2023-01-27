Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) & Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Critical Survey

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Matador Resources pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Oil and Gas pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Matador Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northern Oil and Gas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Matador Resources and Northern Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $1.66 billion 4.88 $584.97 million $9.82 7.00 Northern Oil and Gas $496.90 million 5.22 $6.36 million $8.72 3.82

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Oil and Gas. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

87.0% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Matador Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Matador Resources and Northern Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 1 8 0 2.89 Northern Oil and Gas 0 1 7 1 3.00

Matador Resources presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.83%. Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus price target of $49.20, indicating a potential upside of 47.66%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Matador Resources has a beta of 3.5, meaning that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 40.29% 45.40% 24.42% Northern Oil and Gas N/A 209.95% 26.63%

Summary

Matador Resources beats Northern Oil and Gas on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring. The Midstream segment conducts natural gas processing, oil transportation services, oil, natural gas and produced water gathering services, and produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.