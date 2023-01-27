Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 8.4 %

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $686.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In related news, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $101,373.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,372.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.