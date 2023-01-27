Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Cut to $488.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $544.00 to $488.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.33.

NYSE NOC traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $439.02. 878,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,395. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.63 and its 200-day moving average is $497.70. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,012,000 after purchasing an additional 749,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 320,346 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after acquiring an additional 285,835 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

