Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Lowered to $520.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $520.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.20.

NYSE:NOC opened at $443.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $513.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.70. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

