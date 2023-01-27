NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Short Interest Up 545.8% in January

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 545.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NovelStem International Price Performance
Shares of NSTM stock remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,425. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NovelStem International has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.33.
NovelStem International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovelStem International (NSTM)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.