NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Short Interest Up 545.8% in January

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 545.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NSTM stock remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,425. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NovelStem International has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.33.

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018.

