Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Trading Up 6.4%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.14. 70,058,097 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 25,737,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Novo Integrated Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology, and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.