NTV Asset Management LLC Has $257,000 Stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,191,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 516.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 77,813 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JXI stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $67.69.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

See Also

