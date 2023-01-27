NTV Asset Management LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Starbucks by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,261 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Starbucks stock opened at $108.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $108.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.03.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

