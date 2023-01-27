Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Raised to $165.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NUE. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

NUE stock opened at $169.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.15. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.52. Nucor has a twelve month low of $95.32 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 28.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

