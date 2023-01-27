Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Down 67.0% in January

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the December 31st total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JSD. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $2,362,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 853.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 200,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 181,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 99,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 80,137 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 62,457 shares during the period.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE JSD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,509. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $15.25.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
