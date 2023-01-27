NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

NVE Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.22. NVE has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05.

Get NVE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NVE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVE by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in NVE by 85.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.