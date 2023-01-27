NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.
NVE Trading Down 4.6 %
NASDAQ NVEC opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.22. NVE has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NVE
NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVE (NVEC)
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
- Can Amazon Recover Amid Tech Stock Sell-off?
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.