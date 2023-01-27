NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $238.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $198.00 to $238.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $198.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.05. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $36,844,997 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

