Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Okta by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 114,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $22,282,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 9.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 110,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 63.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 49,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $6,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Okta to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $203.79. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,103. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

