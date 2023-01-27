Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $58.00 at Citigroup

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Olin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Olin Stock Up 2.0 %

OLN opened at $58.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,265 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Olin by 120.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Olin by 173.9% during the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 759,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 482,515 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

