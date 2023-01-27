Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 401,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 1,214,498 shares.The stock last traded at $61.44 and had previously closed at $58.56.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.64.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Olin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,306,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 71.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

