Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.39

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.39 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.26 ($0.04). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 900,650 shares traded.

Omega Diagnostics Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jag Grewal bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($37,142.50). In related news, insider Christopher Paul Lea purchased 65,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,963.62 ($2,431.13). Also, insider Jag Grewal bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,142.50).

About Omega Diagnostics Group

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company is also involved in the research, development, and production of kits, as well as engaged in detection of immune reactions to food under the Foodprint name.

