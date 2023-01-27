ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of ONE Gas worth $23,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

ONE Gas Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $80.00 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

