Ontology Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. Ontology has a market cap of $186.17 million and approximately $26.59 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.13 or 0.06868246 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00078167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00029035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00056199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00025103 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

