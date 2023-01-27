Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) and Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR) Critical Review

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) and Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Opera has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Opera alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Opera and Pathfinder Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $251.46 million 3.31 -$43.96 million ($0.78) -9.42 Pathfinder Acquisition N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pathfinder Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Opera.

5.2% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 84.4% of Opera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and Pathfinder Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera -29.29% -8.39% -7.81% Pathfinder Acquisition N/A -102.69% 4.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Opera and Pathfinder Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pathfinder Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Opera currently has a consensus target price of $11.05, indicating a potential upside of 50.34%. Given Opera’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than Pathfinder Acquisition.

Summary

Opera beats Pathfinder Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opera

(Get Rating)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It also provides browser-based cashback rewards under the Dify brand name; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates online marketing platforms, including Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and Opera Ads Manager, designs to create, manage, and report on digital advertising campaigns in one place allowing advertisers to reach customers. It operates in Ireland, Singapore, Russia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.