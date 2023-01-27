Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $6.72. Opera shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 24,663 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on OPRA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Opera from $9.00 to $8.20 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $763.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

Opera Announces Dividend

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.99 million. Opera had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Opera by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

(Get Rating)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.