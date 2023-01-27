Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.41. Opsens shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 38,511 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Opsens from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

