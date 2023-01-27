Orchid Market Capitalization Tops $60.20 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0872 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $60.20 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00049905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030054 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017905 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00217712 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002825 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

